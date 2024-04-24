

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

Movies and TV shows casting in Texas

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Texas, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

Open casting calls for movie and TV productions

‘Starling Heights Forever’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Alex (lead, male, 23-35)

— Wrenley (lead, female, 21-31)

— Violet (lead, female, 18-21)

– Average hourly rate: $56

– Casting locations: Dallas

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Tough Enough’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Frankie Groves (lead, female, 13-23)

— Mrs. Groves (supporting, female, 30-40)

— Samuel (supporting, male, 18-22)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Houston

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Hardwood Springs’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Shane Xanderpump (lead, male, 25-28)

— Director (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $27

– Casting locations: Dallas

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Comedy Feature Film’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— main character . Young girl, who portrays a child prodigy (lead, female, 11-16)

— Strict teacher (supporting, female, 37-65)

— Main characters, father. (lead, male, 27-45)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: San Marcos

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘The Later Show,’ Extra’s’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Audience Member (background extra, 18-100)

— Skit Participant (lead, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $30

– Casting locations: San Antonio

– Learn more about the scripted show here

”Percy Masterson’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Percy Masterson (lead, male, 29-36)

— Seven Jones (supporting, female, 29-36)

— Butterfly (day player, male, trans female, 29-36)

– Average hourly rate: $52

– Casting locations: Wylie

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Richland Heights’ Season 2′

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Shelby (lead, female, 18-25)

— Ryan (supporting, male, 20-35)

— Jackson (lead, male, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Austin, McKinney, Dallas

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘Winter Breaks’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— 8 Undergraduate College Students (lead, 18-23)

— Anna (lead, female, 18-24)

— Paul (lead, male, 18-24)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: San Marcos, Austin, San Antonio

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Wealthy Consequences’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Blake (supporting, 18-30)

— Alexis (supporting, female, 18-30)

— Stephen (supporting, male, 40-100)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: McKinney

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Lifestyle Interview Series’

– Project type: reality tv

– Roles:

— Interview subject (other, 18-100)

– Average hourly rate: $40

– Casting locations: Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, Houston

– Learn more about the reality tv here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.