Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s not in El Paso on Juneteenth
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Many city services in El Paso will be closed on Monday, June 19th due to the observance of the Juneteenth federal holiday.
The city says all administrative offices will be closed, including the following services:
- Greater El Paso landfills & convenience centers
- COVID-19 vaccination clinics
- Municipal court and bond offices
- Museum of Archaeology, Museum of Art, and Museum of History
- One-Stop Shop
- Public libraries
- Rawlings Dental Clinic
- Recreation centers, senior centers, and aquatic centers
- STD & HIV prevention and surveillance
- Department of Public Health
- Tax office
Regular hours for these services will resume on Tuesday, June 20th.
However, some places and services WILL be open on June 19th, albeit with different operating hours than usual. These include the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.,
Three animal shelters will also remain open, including the main shelter on Fred Wilson from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, Tails at the Times on 501 East Mills from noon to 2 p.m., and Mission Valley on Socorro Road from noon to 2 p.m.
Sun Metro will additionally follow its Sunday schedule, and all El Paso waterparks and splash pads will remain open.