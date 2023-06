ABC-7 has a crew heading to the scene. We are working to learn what caused the crash and if any injuries have been reported. Check back for updates.

Emergency crews were called out just before 11 a.m.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A semitruck jackknifed along I-10 east near the Viscount exit Monday morning.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.