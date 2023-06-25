Skip to Content
Top Stories

10 face felony charges after multi-agency prostitution operation

KEVIN LARRY, AKA LARRY BERTRAND
TX DPS
Kevin Larry, AKA Larry Bertrand, 41, El Paso, Tx -Solicitation of Prostitution, State Jail Felony
JOHN ENRIQUE CORDOVA
TX DPS
John Enrique Cordova, 38, of El Paso, Tx - Solicitation of Prostitution, State Jail Felony
FRANCISCO CAMACHO JR
TX DPS
Francisco Camacho, Jr., AKA Francisco Martinez, 29, Socorro, Tx-Solicitation of Prostitution, State Jail Felony
CARLOS EDUARDO ORTIZ
TX DPS
Carlos Eduardo Ortiz, 22, El Paso, Tx - Solicitation of Prostitution, State Jail Felony
TERRY ROLAND GREEN
TX DPS
Terry Roland Green, 47, El Paso, Tx -Solicitation of Prostitution, State Jail Felony
PEDRO MARTIN RODRIGUEZ JR
Tx DPS
Pedro Martin Rodriguez, Jr., 41, Las Cruces, NM - Solicitation of Prostitution, State Jail Felony
MANUEL ALEJANDRO RIVERA
TX DPS
Manuel Alejandro Rivera, 39, El Paso, Tx - Solicitation of Prostitution, State Jail Felony
BENJAMIN OLIVARES MENDOZA
TX DPS
Benjamin Olivares Mendoza, 49, El Paso, Tx - Solicitation of Prostitution, State Jail Felony
HUMBERTO VALENZUELA
TX DPS
Humberto Valenzuela, 37, El Paso, Tx - Solicitation of Prostitution, State Jail Felony
JAVIER ARTURO TREJO
TX DPS
Javier Arturo Trejo, 65, El Paso, Tx - Solicitation of Prostitution, State Jail Felony
By
Updated
today at 6:22 PM
Published 6:24 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Ten men are facing felony charges for Solicitation of Prostitution after a multi-agency conducted a prostitution operation in El Paso on June 21 and 22.

The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division along with Homeland Security Investigations, Border Patrol, Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission, Fort Bliss Military CID, and the Western District of Texas Assistant U.S. Attorney's Office participated in the two day operation targeting individuals seeking to exploit and victimize prostitutes.

DPS said the taskforce identified and arrest those using the internet to solicit sexual acts from both minors and adults.

HB1540 was adopted in the 87th Texas Legislature which allows the ten men arrested during the sting to be charged with the Solicitation of Prostitution and filed as a State Jail Felony. If they are found to have a previous conviction they are charged with a Third-Degree Felony.

Arrested are Kevin Larry, 41, John Enrique Cordova, 38, Carlos Eduardo Ortiz, 22, Terry Roland Green, 47, Manuel Alejando Rivera, 39, Benjamin Olivares Mendoza, 49, Humberto Valenzuela, 37, Javier Arturo Trejo, 65 all of El Paso; Francisco Camacho Jr., 29, of Socorro, Texas, and Pedro Martin Rodriguez, Jr., 41, of Las Cruces,

They were arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content