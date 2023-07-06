Midland Reporter-Telegram says former El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez up for the same job in Midland

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Former El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez is the finalist for the same position in Midland, Texas.

That's according to the Midland Reporter-Telegram. The mayor wrote an opinion piece for the newspaper expressing her opinion that Gonzalez has the skills to make Midland better.

The Midland City Council still has to approve Gonzalez's appointment, although Mayor Lori Blong expressed her enthusiasm for the pick.

Midland has a population of just over 130,000 people. It lies 300 miles east of El Paso.

El Paso City Council chose to terminate Gonzalez's contract earlier this year. He stayed on as City Manager for several months to help get his interim replacement up to speed.

Just a year before his termination, Gonzalez signed a contract extension that would keep him in El Paso until 2029. As stipulated in his contract, he received nearly $900,000 in compensation at the time of his termination in 2023.

Gonzalez's time in office was not without tension. In addition to receiving a larger salary than the managers of other bigger cities such as Dallas, Gonzalez was unpopular with several members of City Council and with some El Pasoans.

The City of El Paso hired Gonzalez in 2014 as the Sun City's second-ever City Manager. Before that he worked as the City Manager of Irving, Texas.