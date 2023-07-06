Victims get one last chance to speak directly to Walmart shooter during sentencing hearing

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Court officials tell ABC-7 crews inside the courtroom that Thursday will be the final day for victim impact statements in the Walmart shooter's federal sentencing hearing. That means victims and their families have one last chance to speak directly to the shooter, Patrick Crusius.

Because this is a federal case, cameras are not allowed inside. That means ABC-7 has crews inside, gathering new information and reporting on the victim impact statements.

Crusius is also expected to address the judge directly when the impact statements have concluded.

Crusius plead guilty to federal charges earlier this year. He was charged with murdering 23 people and injuring dozens others at the Cielo Vista Walmart on August 3, 2023.

A separate state trial will begin after the conclusion of the federal case. State prosecutors say they are planning to pursue the death penalty if Crusius is found guilty. He has plead guilty to those state charges.