Car crashes through West El Paso bus stop

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A car crashed through a bus stop in West El Paso Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on the 4000 block of North Mesa Street, near a busy intersection.

The red car suffered severe damage, including a dislodged tire and a ruined front bumper.

The bus stop also suffered severe damage, with part of the sunshade, bench, and a pole downed by the impact.

ABC-7 did not see the driver of the car or any passengers at the scene of the crash.

No other cars appear to be involved in the collision. Officials did not report any injuries.

ABC-7 is working to learn information on what led up to the crash.