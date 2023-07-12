Skip to Content
Top Stories

Many El Pasoans trying to beat the heat without refrigerated air

Pixabay
By
New
Published 7:47 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso is one day away from hitting four straight weeks of triple digit temperatures everyday. Wednesday, July 12th marked day 27, and ABC-7's Stormtrack Weather Team is forecasting another week of triples over the coming days.

ABC-7 reached out to El Paso Electric to see what their data is on residents with or without refrigerated air.

George De La Torre, a spokesperson from EP Electric, told ABC-7 that their data is from a voluntary survey that is taken every two years. According to the spokesperson, "From our survey conducted in 2021, 51% of our customers in our service area have refrigerated air".

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Samuel Harasimowicz

Sam Harasimowicz is a reporter, producer and one of the anchors of ABC-7’s weekend evening news programs

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content