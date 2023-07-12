Many El Pasoans trying to beat the heat without refrigerated air

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso is one day away from hitting four straight weeks of triple digit temperatures everyday. Wednesday, July 12th marked day 27, and ABC-7's Stormtrack Weather Team is forecasting another week of triples over the coming days.

ABC-7 reached out to El Paso Electric to see what their data is on residents with or without refrigerated air.

George De La Torre, a spokesperson from EP Electric, told ABC-7 that their data is from a voluntary survey that is taken every two years. According to the spokesperson, "From our survey conducted in 2021, 51% of our customers in our service area have refrigerated air".