Area students get school supplies at annual Service Learning School Store

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Area students received backpacks filled with schools supplies at the El Paso Community College Rio Grande Campus Saturday morning.

EPCC partnered with the El Paso Community Foundation for the annual Service Learning School Store.

The program helps provide supplies needed for the new school year for area children.

About 1,200 students from area elementary schools earned play money by visiting information booths and participating in tours.

They used the play money to shop for their supplies.

“The purpose of the EPCC school store is to prepare students with the supplies they need and motivate children for the coming academic year,” Patricia Islas, Service Learning Program Coordinator said. “We also want to create a connection that will encourage students to go to college and that EPCC would be a great place to start in the future to further their education.”

The annual event has been around for eight years and expanded after receiving a generous donation from the El Paso Community Foundation which helped the program reach out and help more schools and students.