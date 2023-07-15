New Mexico State Police investigate shooting involving officer, suspect

UPDATE 11:13 a.m. - The Alamogordo Police Department says the shooting happened as officers attempted to stop a driver along Puerto Rico Avenue and 9th Street.

Police say the driver did not stop and instead tried to flee from the area.

Officers found the vehicle after the driver crashed near First Street and Delaware Avenue.

One man was seen leaving the crash on foot and officers chased the man, and according to the police shots were fired.

The man who fled is now under police custody.

The New Mexico State Police are conducting a criminal investigation and the Alamogordo Police Department will conduct an internal investigation into the officers' response.

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico (KVIA) - The New Mexico State Police say they are investigating what led to an officer being wounded by gunfire early Saturday morning in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

State Police say it happened near Delaware and 1st Street at about 2:18 a.m.

The suspect was also struck by gunfire but is reportedly being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The officer is in critical condition.

The City of Alamogordo Mayor, Susan L. Payne, addressed the city residents about the shooting via FaceBook, "We ask that you keep the officer in your prayers as well as continued prayers for the safety of all our officers who risk their lives every day to protect our community."

This is an on-going investigation and this story will be updated as information is released by the New Mexico State Police.