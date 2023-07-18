Skip to Content
Car on fire near I-10 at Sunland Park in West El Paso

today at 3:30 PM
Published 3:35 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A car is on fire on an overpass near I-10 and Sunland Park in West El Paso.

An ABC-7 crew at the scene reports seeing massive flames flying into the air and what appeared to be a family near the car.

First responders just arrived on the scene and were able to get the flames under control.

The car caught fire Tuesday afternoon. ABC-7 is working to learn what caused the blaze.

El Paso first responders have not yet announced if anyone was injured in the car fire.

Emma Hoggard

