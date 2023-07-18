Family of unconscious patient reaches out to UMC of El Paso after report

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A family member of 53-year-old Fernando Valles, the man who was brought unconscious to University Medical Center of El Paso, reached out to the hospital after widespread reports Monday.

A spokesperson tells ABC-7 that the family member saw media reports that Valles had been admitted to the hospital and officials could not contact his next of kin, then made contact with hospital officials.

Valles was admitted to UMC unconscious with a head injury. Valles is in the ICU and is unable to communicate with hospital staff.

UMC is still trying to find out how Valles was injured and whether there is a criminal investigation into his injuries.

ABC-7 will bring you additional details as they come out.