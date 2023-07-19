Tiny creature found swimming in East El Paso swimming pool
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Animal Services recovered a tiny caiman from an East El Paso swimming pool Wednesday.
Two officers responded to the call. They say a community member noticed the caiman, which is similar to an alligator, swimming in a pool behind a house.
The officers used a safety net to get the little creature out of the pool.
"We are working closely with partner wildlife agencies for proper handling and transfer of the caiman so he is not available for adoption at this time," a spokesperson stated in a recent Facebook post. "Remember if you have any animal related concerns, please call 311 so that our Animal Protection Officers can help!"