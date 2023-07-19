Tiny creature found swimming in East El Paso swimming pool

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Animal Services recovered a tiny caiman from an East El Paso swimming pool Wednesday.

Courtesy: El Paso Animal Services

Two officers responded to the call. They say a community member noticed the caiman, which is similar to an alligator, swimming in a pool behind a house.

Courtesy: El Paso Animal Services

The officers used a safety net to get the little creature out of the pool.

Courtesy: El Paso Animal Services

"We are working closely with partner wildlife agencies for proper handling and transfer of the caiman so he is not available for adoption at this time," a spokesperson stated in a recent Facebook post. "Remember if you have any animal related concerns, please call 311 so that our Animal Protection Officers can help!"