UPDATE: El Paso Fire crews are checking on hotspots at the house after the fire was extinguished.

No injuries have been reported.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Fire crews responded to the 1800 block of Tommy Aaron Drive after a fire.

The fire started about 2 p.m. No injuries have been reported.

Crews continue to put out the fire.

