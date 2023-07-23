One person dies in Northeast El Paso crash

UPDATE: El Paso Police identify man killed in single car crash Sunday morning.

Jose Marcos Fernandez Lopez, 65, a resident of Chihuahua, Mexico was speeding north at the 12000 block of Railroad Drive when he came upon a curve in the road and crash into a guard rail causing the car to roll several times, according to STI.

Fernandez Lopez suffered series injuries and died as a result.

Police say speed is the contributing factor in this deadly crash.

It is the 45th traffic fatality in 2023.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police responded to a single vehicle crash along Railroad Drive and Dyer Street just after 8 a.m. Sunday.

Police say one person died at the scene.

Special Traffic Investigators were called out to determine the cause of the crash.

Southbound traffic along Dyer towards Railroad was shut down for the investigation.