No gunman located after Capitol told to shelter in place over possible shooting: Police

In this still from a video, law enforcement officers arrive on the scene at the Russell Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 2, 2023.
The Capitol Police Department is urging everyone inside the Senate buildings at the Capitol to shelter in place following a report of a "possible active shooter."

The Capitol Police said its "officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call," adding that there's no confirmed reports of gunshots.

A spokesperson for Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department told ABC News the call about an active shooter appears to be a bad call.

"No injuries and no shooter were located," the spokesperson said.

Both the Senate and House of Representatives are currently out of session on a summer recess.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

