Jury weighs death penalty for man convicted of murdering El Paso Sheriff’s deputy

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The sentencing phase for Facundo Chávez, the man convicted of murdering El Paso Sheriff's Deputy Peter Herrera, continued Monday morning with new evidence from the prosecution team.

The state presented text messages sent from Chavez’s phone talking about drugs, as well as photos of Chavez holding guns.

Soon after that, the state rested its case, and the defense team called its first witness, Chavez's cousin, Jose Jimenez.

Jimenez spoke about his and Chavez's life growing up, describing Chávez as being a caring person.

Jimenez said Chávez visited his family in Juarez when nobody else would.

“As soon as people know your his family member, you get treated pretty rough," Jimenez told the courtroom.

“I’m here to plea for compassion, he has a chance at rehabilitation," Jimenez added. "He has a family that loves and supports him, no matter what we’re here for him.”

A jury found Chávez guilty last week of the 2019 capital murder of El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Peter Herrera.

The defense team has previously told the judge that it expects to have four to five witnesses Monday and will need around an hour to question each.

Chavez will either receive life imprisonment with the possibility of parole, or the death penalty.

His fate will be decided by the jury.