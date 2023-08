LA UNION, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Doña Ana County Fire crews and the Sunland Park Fire Department are responding to reports of a structure fire in La Union.

Emergency crews are responding to the 1000 block of Mercantil Ave, near the intersection with Alvarez Rd.

SPFD has informed ABC-7 it may be a mobile home that caught fire.

ABC-7 has sent crew to the scene.