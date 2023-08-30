Skip to Content
Top Stories

El Paso Airport Killing Trial: Co-workers of slain Southwest Airlines employee testify

KVIA
By
today at 11:57 AM
Published 12:01 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --  Several coworkers take to the stand to give witness testimony in the murder trial of Bernard Christmann, the man accused of killing Juan Ramon Anzaldo in November of 2021, in the El Paso Airport parking lot.

It's been said in court that Anzaldo and the defendant's wife, Elaine Christmann, had been in a very public relationship while she was still married. Both were Southwest Airlines employees.

Anzaldo's cause of his death was blunt force trauma to his head.

During day three of the trial the state called two of Elaine and Anzaldo's coworkers.

Yamile Estrada, Southwest Airlines employee, spoke about Elaine's and her husband's relationship.

She said Elaine had previously told her she was planning on getting a divorce when their youngest son graduated high school, but never went through with it.

Estrada said Elaine had also told her about two previous affairs she's had while married, something Elaine denied in court Tuesday while testifying.

Another employee, Luisa Munoz, also confirmed one of the affairs Elaine had.

Munoz said Elaine told her, her family had to previously move from San Antonio to El Paso because she was caught having an affair.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Brianna Perez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content