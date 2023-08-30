El Paso Airport Killing Trial: Co-workers of slain Southwest Airlines employee testify

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Several coworkers take to the stand to give witness testimony in the murder trial of Bernard Christmann, the man accused of killing Juan Ramon Anzaldo in November of 2021, in the El Paso Airport parking lot.

It's been said in court that Anzaldo and the defendant's wife, Elaine Christmann, had been in a very public relationship while she was still married. Both were Southwest Airlines employees.

Anzaldo's cause of his death was blunt force trauma to his head.

During day three of the trial the state called two of Elaine and Anzaldo's coworkers.

Yamile Estrada, Southwest Airlines employee, spoke about Elaine's and her husband's relationship.

She said Elaine had previously told her she was planning on getting a divorce when their youngest son graduated high school, but never went through with it.

Estrada said Elaine had also told her about two previous affairs she's had while married, something Elaine denied in court Tuesday while testifying.

Another employee, Luisa Munoz, also confirmed one of the affairs Elaine had.

Munoz said Elaine told her, her family had to previously move from San Antonio to El Paso because she was caught having an affair.