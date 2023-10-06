El Paso Vector Control Program helps control mosquito-borne diseases

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso has reported its fourth case of West Nile virus this year.

According to the CDC, approximately 8 out of 10 individuals infected with West Nile virus remain asymptomatic. However, for about 1 in 5 infected individuals, West Nile virus can lead to symptoms like fever, headaches, vomiting, body aches, joint pains, and even rashes.

In rare cases, the virus can severely affect the central nervous system, causing conditions such as encephalitis (brain inflammation) or meningitis (inflammation of brain and spinal cord membranes). Warning signs of severe illness include high fever, neck stiffness, confusion, and paralysis.

People over 60 years old and individuals with specific medical conditions, including cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, or those who have received organ transplants, face a higher risk of severe illness. Recovery from severe cases may take an extended period, with some lasting effects to the central nervous system potentially being permanent.

1 in 10 severe cases of West Nile virus infection may result in death. Currently, there are no specific vaccines or medications for the virus. This underscores the importance of taking precautions to prevent infection.

Residents are strongly advised to practice the "4 D's":

Use bug repellent with DEET.

Dress appropriately with long sleeves and pants.

Drain standing water around your property.

Limit outdoor activities during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

El Paso's Vector Control Program plays a vital role in the community's defense against mosquito-borne diseases like West Nile virus. The program covers extensive areas, from Anthony to Tornillo, with the exception of Horizon and Clint. They employ traps and testing to monitor mosquito populations and ensure that potential breeding sites are addressed.

If you have concerns about standing water in your area, you can reach out to the Vector Control Program at 915-212-6000.