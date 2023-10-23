IDEA Public Schools earn recognition for most healthy schools in the nation 

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- All 10 El Paso IDEA Public Schools have been included in the "America's Healthiest Schools" list for 2023, a program by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation.

This is thanks to IDEA's "Healthy Kids Here" program. The program focuses on three vital areas: food, fitness, and instilling healthy habits. Students are provided with nutritious meals, opportunities for physical education, and robust health services to ensure their well-being.

In addition to these efforts, IDEA Edgemere Academy and IDEA Horizon Vista have farm programs which supply the schools with locally grown, organic produce.

The Farm to Table program at IDEA Horizon is taught by Farmer Thomas Hernandez. The class curriculum is established by Texas A&M: Junior Master Gardener Program, showing the kids stewardship and how to grow food and why it’s important.