February celebrates National Children’s Dental Health Month in El Paso

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso is recognizing the importance of oral health in children by celebrating National Children’s Dental Health Month. Children can avoid cavities and maintain healthy gums by following proper dental hygiene practices.

Dr. Brooks, Chief Dentist for the City of El Paso Public Health Department, says a baby’s first visit to the dentist should be at 6 months old, “with infants, it's important to take a warm moist cloth to make sure you start wiping down the oral cavity at an early age. Whenever patients start utilizing a bottle, understand that there’s sugar in that, even if they're breastfeeding there’s sugar,” she says.

From then on, regular visits to the dentist should be every six months for a cleaning and examination.

Dr. Brooks says children should brush their teeth twice daily with fluoride toothpaste, using a pea sized amount. Flossing daily is also highly recommended, however she says at least three times a week will help maintain oral hygiene.

For families without dental insurance, Rawlings Dental Clinic offers assistance to qualified individuals who can benefit from certain services at no cost. For those who don't qualify, services are provided on a sliding scale based on family income.

For more information on qualifications or to schedule an appointment, please call (915) 212-8000.