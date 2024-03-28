Skip to Content
One person rescued from canal near Zaragoza bridge

today at 7:45 AM
Published 7:39 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- One person is now recovering after being rescued from the canal along the border fence in El Paso's lower valley, this according to the El Paso Fire Department.

El Paso Fire responded to a report of two people in the water, but say a second person was not located.

The El Paso Fire Department Water Rescue Team responded to the 700 block of South Zaragoza.

The person who was rescued was not taken to the hospital. 

Border patrol took over the scene after the person was rescued.

Isabel Garcia

