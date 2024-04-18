El Paso water says that certain flyers that may be showing up on your doorstep have nothing to do with the water utility

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - ABC-7 was sent a picture of a notice received by an Upper Valley resident titled "Water Update Very Important!"

The flyer urges the resident to call them ASAP and included "information very important about your water."

El Paso Water Spokeswoman Denise Parra says that these 'notices' are not from El Paso Water, even including in small font "not related to EWPU."

Parra told ABC-7 that El Paso Water receives calls about notices like these year round, with EP Water customers showing concerns that something may be wrong with their services.

Parra said these flyers are usually from people trying to sell you water filtration equipment.

"If somebody of a resident wants to buy a water filtration system, that is their own choice. But we do encourage customers. If you are going to do that, make sure you do your research, do your homework, look into the company," said Parra."

If there is an issue with your water, a uniformed El Paso Water employee, with a badge, may come to your home, but flyers like these won't be the utility's form of communication.

Residents with questions can call EP Water Customer Service at (915)-594-5500.