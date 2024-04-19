GoFundme started for family of man who died in police custody

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A GoFundMe has been made by the family of a man who was taken into custody by El Paso Police on Sunday, and later died.

El Paso Police identified 35-year-old Jonathan Rose Eddens as the man who died earlier in the week.

The GoFundMe is titled 'Justice for Jonathan Eddens!' and it goes on to say the family is asking for donations for funeral and legal costs.

The page was made by Shanequa Nelson, who identified herself as the niece of Jonathan Eddens.

ABC-7 reached out to EPPD and was told there are no updates available on the investigation, and will be alerted as soon as police have new information.