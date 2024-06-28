ABC-7 First Alert: Hot Friday and hot weekend ahead!

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the heat. Today we will see warmer temperatures with those temps continuing to warm into your weekend. There is also a slight chance for isolated showers.

A heat advisory will be activated through El Paso county at 12:00 PM today extending till 6:00 AM Sunday.

Today temps across the region are expected to be in the low 100s. El Paso is expected to reach 105, Las Cruces 102.

Thursday temperatures stayed shy of triple digits because of added moisture and cloud coverage. Temperatures today could be impacted as well because of expected cloud coverage, resulting in a cooler highs throughout the region.

Slight chance for isolated showers still lingers.