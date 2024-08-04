Woman dies after multi-vehicle crash on westbound I-10, according to police

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police continue to investigate a crash involving several vehicles along I-10 West in east El Paso near Don Haskins Dr.

That's between George Dieter and Loop 375.

Police say a semi and van trailer were stopped on the emergency lane when two cars tried to merge into the same lane and crashed.

The collision caused the cars to spin around with one of the cars crashing into the rear of the semi.

Police say the driver of that car, 49-year-old El Paso resident Sandy Almanza, died as a result of the injuries from the impact.

Speed, alcohol, and unsafe lane change are contributing factors for this crash according to police.

This is the city's 38th traffic fatality for 2024, compared to 47 for the same time period last year.