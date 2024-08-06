El Paso ISD back in session with exciting new initiatives

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- El Paso Independent School District is welcoming students back this year with plenty of initiatives in store.

The district is adding six new extended day learning sites at Guerrero, Dr. Green, Kohlberg, Polk, Tom Lea, and Western Hills, offering before and after school care from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

A new user-friendly website and the innovative ROOMS communication tool are being launched to improve engagement and transparency between parents, students, and the district.

To help cool off during the hot months, El Paso ISD has implemented a temporary cooling initiative. Isolated cooling stations and water bottles are provided at campuses with evaporative cooling systems.

The district is also enhancing school safety with partnerships with local law enforcement and investments in advanced security technologies.

All 8th-grade students at seven middle schools will have access to Algebra to prepare them for future academic success. Early childhood education is expanding with free full-day programs for qualified PK3 and all PK4 students.

The Kickstart martial arts program now includes Guillen and Bobby Joe Hill, promoting discipline and empowerment.

A new Montessori school at Green is opening in effort to introduce a unique educational approach focused on individualized learning. The AVID program, which supports college readiness, is being extended to Guillen and Charles Middle Schools.

Additionally, a new mechanical and aerospace engineering program will offer hands-on experience in collaboration with UTEP and El Paso Community College.

Extracurricular activities are expanding to 3rd-grade students, including intramural sports, robotics, UIL Chess, and Dance Team. The community schools program is also expanding, with new Family Resource Centers providing food banks, hygiene closets, and adult education classes.

Tune into Good Morning El Paso for live coverage from Jefferson High School. Find out why they are celebrating a little extra this year!