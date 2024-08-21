New Mexico State University welcomes students back

LAS CRUCES, NM (KVIA) -- Today marks the first day of classes at New Mexico State University. The university is welcoming 15,000 students back to campus for the academic year, marking an increase in enrollment compared to last year.

NMSU is emphasizing student wellness and career preparation, which will be central, key themes throughout the year.

ABC-7 spoke to Dr. Renay Scott, NMSU’s Vice President of Student Success and Enrollment Management, who emphasized several initiatives aimed at supporting students, including new speakers and events on campus. Scott also says the the university is doing more to promote opportunities for internships and job interview preparation.

“We have put into place the support systems you need, the different programming you need,” Scott said. “What you need to do is engage yourself, show up to your classes, do your homework, and collectively, between the work that you put in and the work we put in, you can and will be successful here.”

In addition to these new initiatives, NMSU continues to offer tutoring and mentoring programs to ensure students have the resources necessary year-round.

NMSU's Global Campus is also welcoming students worldwide. They were recently recognized by Forbes Advisor as the best online college in New Mexico for 2024.

The Global Campus offers more than 70 online bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs, designed specifically for adult learners who are looking to finish their degrees.

Seth Miner, the Vice Chancellor of Strategic Enrollment Management at NMSU Global Campus, told ABC-7 what sets them apart is their integration with the main campus, “We intentionally had that connection to the main campus because there's no question about the the level of service, the level of education that our adult learners are going to be experiencing through the process,” he says.

New Mexico residents enrolled in the Global Campus are eligible for up to 100% tuition coverage through the Opportunity Scholarship, a state-funded scholarship. “If you're a new student, you can qualify for that as long as you attend an institution within the state of New Mexico within 16 months of graduation. You just have to be a New Mexico resident and graduate from a New Mexico high school,” explains Miner.

For more information on NMSU Global Campus and the Opportunity Scholarship, click here.