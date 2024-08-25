Make-A-Wish El Paso makes one El Paso girl’s dream room come to life

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Make-A-Wish El Paso and Marathon Petroleum made a teen girl's dream come true.

Miranda, 13, wanted her bedroom remodeled. Marathon Petroleum volunteers helped make that wish a reality and showcased their efforts.

Miranda was diagnosed with a genetic disorder and was so happy with her room decorated with purple stars and flowers, she wanted to share her joy with the community.

Make-A-Wish has 58 chapters across the country and has granted over 330,000 wishes.

The El Paso chapter creates life-changing wishes for children in the community with critical illnesses with the help of generous donors, supporters, volunteers and dedicated staff.