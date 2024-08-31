Halftime Update: UTEP trails Nebraska, 30-7

LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Scotty Walden era at UTEP kicked off in Lincoln, Nebraska Saturday as the Miners took on the Nebraska Cornhuskers out of the Big 10 Conference.

At the half, the Miners are trailing the Huskers, 30-7.

Both UTEP quarterbacks Skyler Locklear and Cade McConnell would see action in the first half of the game.

The Cornhuskers would march down the field on their first possession of the game and score a touchdown to go up 7-0.

UTEP's first possession of the game was one to forget as they went three and out.

However, on UTEP's second possession, UTEP fans got their first glimpse of UTEP's fast paced offense as the Miners scored their first touchdown of the game in only three plays.

Scoring Summary:

First Quarter

Nebraska scored on their first possession of the game following a 5-yard touchdown run by running back Dante Dowdell 7-0 Nebraska

UTEP QB Skyler Locklear with a 38-yard touchdown pass to WR Kam Thomas 7-7

Score was 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Second Quarter

Nebraska safety - 9-7 Nebraska

Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola to WR Isaiah Neyor, 59-yard touchdown pass - 16-7 Nebraska

Nebraska RB Gabe Ervin with a 3-yard run for a touchdown - 23-7 Nebraska

Right before the half - QB Dylan Raiola to WR Jahmal Banks, 21 yard touchdown pass - 30-7 Nebraska