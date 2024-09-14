SISD administrators “Walk for Success” to get students back in school

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Socorro Independent School District administrators "Walked for Success" Saturday to re-connect with students that have not re-enrolled for the school year.

Employees within the district visited neighborhoods and surrounding areas, knocking on the doors of children and their parents.

During the visits, district employees provided information about the opportunities they have once they return to school and earn a high school diploma.

"I've had the experience working with students who are you know, 25, 26, 27 years old who couldn't get a job, who couldn't get a promotion because of a lack of that high school diploma, so we're just here to educate the students that this is the reality 10 years down the road," said James Vasquez, interim SISD Superintendent.

Vasquez says a harsh reality is that it's hard to get a job without one, and added that of the 3 kids he spoke to, 2 of them told him they'll be back in school on Monday.