State to host Sunland Park town hall on water quality concerns 

SUNLAND PARK, NM (KVIA) — New Mexico health and environment officials will hold a town hall in Sunland Park to address ongoing community concerns about arsenic levels in local drinking water.

The meeting will be on Monday, September 16, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Doña Ana Community College Sunland Park Center (3365 McNutt Road).

ABC-7 spoke to Patrick Allen, New Mexico Department of Health secretary, ahead of the town hall. He said the states Environment Department is the lead agency who is working directly with the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority to identify the steps needed to ensure the treatment for arsenic continues.

According to Allen, the water now meets federal standards for arsenic.

State officials will be available to answer community questions and explain the steps being taken to protect public health and environment.

“The best thing to do when there's an arsenic exposure is stop the exposure. And that's really what the water systems have done by coming into compliance with federal standards,” said Allen. He explains high arsenic levels can have serious, negative health impacts on people. Arsenic is a poisonous metal that can cause skin changes, liver and kidney damage, and birth defects.

Allen also explained residents can access annual water quality reports to stay informed, “Those reports are usually sent out to patrons of the system, and then they're available on their website. That's a great resource. And then the Environment Department is the regulator for water systems. That’s another good resource that will be able to answer questions about the water system,” he said.

There will be Spanish interpreters available at the meeting.