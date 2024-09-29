Skip to Content
Thousands without power on Las Cruces’ East Mesa

KVIA
Published 9:38 PM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Over 5,000 people are without power on the East Mesa of Las Cruces, according to the El Paso Electric Outage Map.

ABC-7 learned of the outage from a viewer that said the "whole East Mesa went dark" near Brahman Rd. and U.S. 70.

According to the official El Paso Electric Outage Map, there is an outage affecting 5,046 customers at the time of this publication in that same area.

The map says the outage was reported just after 9 p.m., and adds the power is estimated to be brought back online by 11:15 p.m.

ABC-7 has reached out to El Paso Electric to learn what caused the outage.

Stay tuned both on-air and online at KVIA.com for the latest updates as they come into our newsroom.

