Skip to Content
Top Stories

International Bridges Department shares findings from the International Bridges Crossborder Survey with City Council

KVIA
By
Published 7:55 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The International Bridges Department presented to City Council the findings from the International Bridges Crossborder Survey.

The findings from this survey provide data that includes who is crossing through the City's ports of entry, the reasons why they cross, and what these people are spending their money on.

ABC-7 spoke with Roberto Tinajero, director for the International Bridges Department, who said that one of the biggest findings from the report was that the crossings happening are mainly local.

According to information from the report, residents from the Juarez Municipality made up the largest portion of border crossers with 69.4%. El Paso County residents made up 27.5% of border crossers.

The report also showed that the three primary reasons for Mexican residents, to cross included shopping, work, and family and friends. For American residents the most prominent reasons included family and friends and health-related reasons.

Tinajero told ABC-7 that this type of information is useful to both El Paso and Ciudad Juarez to learn how the communities can attract more visitors.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tony Gutierrez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content