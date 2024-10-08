International Bridges Department shares findings from the International Bridges Crossborder Survey with City Council

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The International Bridges Department presented to City Council the findings from the International Bridges Crossborder Survey.

The findings from this survey provide data that includes who is crossing through the City's ports of entry, the reasons why they cross, and what these people are spending their money on.

ABC-7 spoke with Roberto Tinajero, director for the International Bridges Department, who said that one of the biggest findings from the report was that the crossings happening are mainly local.

According to information from the report, residents from the Juarez Municipality made up the largest portion of border crossers with 69.4%. El Paso County residents made up 27.5% of border crossers.

The report also showed that the three primary reasons for Mexican residents, to cross included shopping, work, and family and friends. For American residents the most prominent reasons included family and friends and health-related reasons.

Tinajero told ABC-7 that this type of information is useful to both El Paso and Ciudad Juarez to learn how the communities can attract more visitors.