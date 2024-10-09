El Paso celebrates National Walk to School Day, promotes safety

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Today is Walk to School Day, encouraging students to walk or bike as part of a nationwide effort to promote health, safety, and community engagement.

“There's a lot of studies that show that that exercise in the morning is really great for educational outcomes, as well as a lot of the health outcomes,” Anna Mesa-Zendt, Bicycle and Pedestrian Program Manager for the City’s Capital Improvement Department, told ABC-7.

Meza-Zendt says this day helps energize the community and put together that sense of community, “People get the opportunity to, you know, talk to their neighbors, talk to the other parents and teachers in their school that they might not get if they were driving that day,” she said.

Walking to school also promotes a cleaner environment, as it reduces traffic congestion, “less cars, less emissions,” said Meza-Zendt.

Safety remains a concern for some parents. Mesa-Zendt encourages parents to report any issues with traffic or sidewalks through the city’s 311 program. She also advises teaching children key pedestrian safety tips, such as wearing bright clothing and always being aware of their surroundings.

“An important tip I like to share is whenever you're crossing the street to try your very best to make eye contact with the drivers that are coming towards you,” said Mesa-Zendt. “Make sure that you know you're making eye contact with them. They're seeing you and that you're seeing them as well.”

Though some schools are on fall break, many students participated in a Walk To School Day before the break, or plan to do so soon. This initiative is year-round and schools are encouraged to set aside one day of the year to enable and encourage more children to walk, bike or roll to school safely.