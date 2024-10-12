Donations contribute to programs offered at Kelly Center for Hunger Relief

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Kelly Center for hunger relief offers the residents of El Paso a helping hand in times of need. Programs like the food pantry and community closet remind people that a helping hand is never too far away.

El Paso residents can visit the food pantry Tuesday through Saturday starting at 9 am and the community closet is open every first and third Tuesday of the month.

Brenda Estrada Community Engagement Director at Kelly Center for hunger relief says because they are a non-profit, donations play a huge role in the operation of the organization.

"Anything that you donate, impacts. and we are more helpful because we have the money to disperse and help others more, buying more computers, buying more food, buying more clothes," Estrada said.

We're just 5 days away from Paso Del Norte Community Foundation giving day and this year Marathon is matching donations, so your dollar goes further.

Visit Giving Day to donate now and tune in to ABC-7 at 10p to find out others ways you can help a great cause.