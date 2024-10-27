Skip to Content
Water pipe leak contained, says WBAMC administration

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Administrators with William Beaumont Army Medical Center say the Fort Bliss fire department and their maintenance crews have contained the flooding caused by a water leak early Sunday morning.

A WBAMC spokeswoman says there was no impact to patient care or the safety of personnel.

The areas that were affected by the leak were being assessed by maintenance staff for damages and cleaning up the affected floors.

The water leak was caused by a failed pipe fitting according to a release sent by WBAMC.

