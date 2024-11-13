El Paso ISD final week of community meetings as school closure proposal vote nears

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) is wrapping up their final community meetings this week for Phase III of the Destination District Redesign, a plan that includes a proposal to close up to ten elementary schools.

The district says declining enrollment and low birth rates are some of the primary reasons for these potential closures. EPISD announced the list of ten campuses at risk of closing just about month ago following multiple phases of the redesign plan.

According to district officials, several schools continue to operate at low capacity, including Lamar Elementary, which is currently only 30% full. District leaders say school closures would help EPISD cut costs, estimating a savings of $28 million if the closures are approved. Texas schools are funded on a per-student basis, meaning that lower enrollment results in less funding for each campus.

The proposal has prompted significant community response and local advocacy groups raising concerns. The Amanecer People’s Project, which joined the Save Our Schools Coalition, is holding a campaign intro meeting tonight, November 13, at 6 p.m. at their office, 2012 Grant Ave. They say this is to inform parents about the redesign’s impact and encourage them to take action.

The coalition argues that closures could harm communities and suggests that alternative funding solutions and a full equity audit should be considered first.

They have also started a petition to prevent school closures, with nearly 700 community members already adding their names.

EPISD’s Board of Trustees is set to vote on the proposal on November 19. Parents can attend and sign up for public comment at the meeting.

Upcoming EPISD Meetings:

Proposed Receiving Campuses (campuses that will welcome students if closures approved):

Wednesday, Nov 13

Cooley Elementary School

Time: 5:30 PM | Location: Cooley

Murphree PK-8 School

5:30 PM | Location: Murphree PK-8

Thursday, Nov 14

Coldwell Elementary School

Time: 5:30 PM | Location: Coldwell

Mesita ECDC & Elementary School

Time: 5:30 PM | Location: Mesita Elementary

(Rescheduled from Oct 30)

Saturday, Nov 16

Moye Elementary School

Time: 10:00 AM | Location: Stanton Elementary

Canyon Hills Middle School

Time: 1:00 PM | Location: Park Elementary

Proposed Right-sizing Campuses (campuses that are at risk of closure):

Saturday, Nov 16

Stanton Elementary School

10:00 AM | Location: Stanton

Park Elementary School

1:00 PM | Location: Park