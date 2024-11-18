ABC-7 First Alert: Windy Monday with wind chill

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the wind chill expected for your Monday.

We are looking at wind gusts thought the region peaking at 40MPH in the early morning hours. With that we are looking at chilly temperatures. The combination of both lead to wind chill which will make it FEEL colder than it is especially for the start of your morning.

Winds will weaken some by afternoon time but anticipate breezy to low end windy conditions to stick around throughout your Monday.

Temperature highs today will be just below average El Paso is expected to reach 62, Las Cruces 59.