El Paso Water customers could see a $5.71 increase in their monthly bill next year

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Water customers could see an increase of $5.71 on the typical residential monthly bill next year with the approval of the utility's proposed budget for the fiscal year 2025-2026.

EP Water's Public Service Board (PSB) will vote on the proposed budget on January 8. If approved, the increase to monthly bills and the budget would go into effect on the beginning of the fiscal year starting on March 1.

ABC-7 spoke to EP Water to learn about the potential increase in rates and learned that the utility's main reason for the proposed rate increase has to do with capital infrastructure.

Arturo Duran, Chief Financial Officer for EP Water, told ABC-7 that the utility's plants need rehabilitation or expansion and that water and sewer lines need to be replaced.

According to Duran, one of the main projects the increase in rates would help fund is the expansion of the Robert Bustamante Wastewater Treatment Plant.

“That project is the largest project in the history of the utility, and it's over $1 billion that is going to cost for us to do the expansion and rehabilitation of the plant,” said Duran.

While the majority of customers could see an increase in their bill, the PSB has already approved a 30% discount on minimum charges for low water users of 1 centum cubic feet (CCF), which equals 748 gallons per month.

Additionally, EP Water customers who now use 4 CCFs or less will now be able to waive the utility's Water Supply Replacement Charge. These customers will save a monthly $15.62.

The public will be able to attend and offer comments on the proposed budget and rates during the utility's PSB meetings on December 11 and January 8. The PSB will vote on the proposed budget at the January 8 meeting.