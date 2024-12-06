Blue Ribbon Christmas for dozens of children in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Child Protective Services (CPS) with the help of employees from El Paso Electric, El Paso Water, and the Freeport-McMoRan mining company provided children in foster care with gifts.

It is all part of their Blue Ribbon Christmas Gift Campaign. The goal of the campaign is to ensure these children "wake up Christmas morning knowing someone loves and cares about them".

Over 1,200 children under the care of CPS are referred to the campaign. They range in age from being just a few days old to 18, when they age out of foster care. Caseworkers collect their wish list in October and reach out to community partners who help with donations.

Friday 175 children received gifts generously provided by El Paso Electric.