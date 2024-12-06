Long time ABC-7 prime time anchor leaving the desk to spend more time with family
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - After 23 years at KVIA, Stephanie Valle is moving away from the anchor desk.
Valle began her career at KVIA as an intern and worked her way up to being the prime time anchor delivering the news of the day to tens of thousands of viewers every night at 5, 6, and 10 p.m.
There have been many investigative reports, from a civil lawsuit involving dozens of homeowners accusing a local title company of fraud, to the long fallout involving a downtown hotel that was forced to close down after operating for years without permits, to finding new details in cold cases, to the execution of David Renteria in 2023.
That report was the focus of the national Edward R. Murrow award-winning episode of Stephanie's Borderland Crimes podcast, which she created for KVIA and launched in 2019.
"To be able to gain someone's trust in the moment when they are most vulnerable and to, in turn, share their story with our community has been a privilege I don't take lightly. None of us should," said Valle of her decades-long experiences.
Through the years, she has learned from seasoned anchors like Gary Warner and shared the knowledge with new journalists that became a part of the KVIA newsroom.
Her mentoring has helped shaped many young reporters and producers. Valle will now focus more on mentoring two teens who are dear to her heart, her son and daughter who are in middle and high school and blossoming. Stepping away from the anchor desk will allow her more time to share and guide her children, she said.
"I'm leaving on my terms, and I feel very proud of the work I have done while here," said Valle.
Valle's last day will be in early January 2025.