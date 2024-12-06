Long time ABC-7 prime time anchor leaving the desk to spend more time with family

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - After 23 years at KVIA, Stephanie Valle is moving away from the anchor desk.

Valle began her career at KVIA as an intern and worked her way up to being the prime time anchor delivering the news of the day to tens of thousands of viewers every night at 5, 6, and 10 p.m.

Stephanie Valle reporting in 2004.

There have been many investigative reports, from a civil lawsuit involving dozens of homeowners accusing a local title company of fraud, to the long fallout involving a downtown hotel that was forced to close down after operating for years without permits, to finding new details in cold cases, to the execution of David Renteria in 2023.

Stephanie interviewed Gov. Greg Abbott exclusively about the crackdown on international gang activity centered on El Paso. Photo courtesy Stephanie Valle.

That report was the focus of the national Edward R. Murrow award-winning episode of Stephanie's Borderland Crimes podcast, which she created for KVIA and launched in 2019.

Stephanie received the National Murrow Award for Best Podcast (Small TV Market) in 2024.

Image courtesy Chorus Media Group

"To be able to gain someone's trust in the moment when they are most vulnerable and to, in turn, share their story with our community has been a privilege I don't take lightly. None of us should," said Valle of her decades-long experiences.

Stephanie presenting a Borderland Crimes investigation on ABC-7 at 10. Photo courtesy Stephanie Valle

Through the years, she has learned from seasoned anchors like Gary Warner and shared the knowledge with new journalists that became a part of the KVIA newsroom.

Stephanie interviewed Gary Warner in 2021 for a podcast episode focused on a gruesome crime that occurred in 1995. It was solved with the help of local media. Photo courtesy Stephanie Valle

Her mentoring has helped shaped many young reporters and producers. Valle will now focus more on mentoring two teens who are dear to her heart, her son and daughter who are in middle and high school and blossoming. Stepping away from the anchor desk will allow her more time to share and guide her children, she said.

Stephanie's children took part in an ad promoting a food drive campaign with Albertsons and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger back in 2016. Photo courtesy Stephanie Valle

"I'm leaving on my terms, and I feel very proud of the work I have done while here," said Valle.

Valle's last day will be in early January 2025.