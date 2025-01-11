New Mexico State trounces UTEP, 85-57; Aggies win 6th straight, 3-0 in conference play

EL PASO, Texas - Before a sold out crowd at the Don Haskins Center, the UTEP Miners were trounced by the NMSU Aggies in round one of the Battle of I-10, 85-57.

It was the first sellout crowd for a home UTEP basketball game since 2016.

From the start of the game, the Aggies showed that they were the better team.

NMSU started the contest on a 6-0 run, and had a double digit lead at the half, 38-25.

The Aggies continued their dominance in the second half outscoring the Miners, 47-32.

Five Aggies would end the night in double figures.

Zawdie Jackson led the way for NMSU with 18 points followed by Robert Carpenter with 17 points.

David Terrell Jr. led the way in scoring for UTEP with 17 points.

NMSU won their 6th game in a row as they remain undefeated in Conference USA play 3-0.

NMSU's overall record improved to 10-6.

The Miners had their 6 game win streak snapped as they suffered their first loss in conference play 2-1.

UTEP's overall record now stands at 12-4.

UTEP will next hit the road for their first conference away game Thursday at Liberty, while NMSU travels to Florida International Thursday.

The two teams will meet for round two of the Battle of I-10 February 8th in Las Cruces at the Pan American Center.

(Courtesy of UTEP Athletics)

The Miners (12-4, 2-1 CUSA) led 13-12 seven minutes into the contest before the Aggies (10-6, 3-0 CUSA), winners of six straight, ripped off a decisive 20-3 run to suddenly secure a 16-point advantage. UTEP could not get closer than 11 the rest of the way.

UTEP had an off shooting night, connecting on 36.0 percent (18-50) while allowing NM State to fill up 56.7 percent (34-60). David Terrell Jr. (career-high 17 points) and Otis Frazier III (13 points) led the way for the Orange and Blue, who had a six-game winning streak ended in the process. UTEP fell to 9-1 at home and had a 10-contest unbeaten streak in the Sun City overall dating to last season snapped as well.

The visitors controlled the glass (40-21, aided by 13 offensive rebounds (11 in the first half). NM State also held an advantage for points in the paint (46-22) and got a huge boost from bench scoring (28-14 edge). Five different players reached double figures in scoring for the visitors.

“Give them credit. I got out coached tonight, we got outplayed, we got out toughed. They had a great game plan. They came in here and just whipped our butt. They were the tougher team,” UTEP head coach Joe Golding said. “They were quicker to the ball all night, right from the start. When you get comfortable, it’s the worst thing, and that’s on me. They came in here, and they deserve the win. You’ve got to have your team ready to play and obviously I didn’t. We just embarrassed and popped at home in front of a great crowd. They (El Paso) deserve better than that.”

NM State took the early 6-0 lead, taking advantage of a couple of UTEP turnovers and a missed dunk. The Orange and Blue struck back with five in a row, getting a floater that Corey Camper Jr. banked in and a trey from Devon Barnes (nine points). The deficit was one (6-5, 15:53, 1H) at the first media timeout, with the Miners forcing a two-minute scoreless stretch by the visitors.

The surge hit eight straight, and UTEP took its first edge of the contest (8-6) after Frazier III beat the shot clock on a 3-pointer. Consecutive baskets for the Aggies put them back in front but another triple by Frazier III sent the home side back out by one at 13-12 (13:15, 1H).

NM State responded with an 20-3 run to vault out by 16 (32-16, 5:05, 1H), taking advantage of a few more turnovers, UTEP struggling to box out and shots not falling by the Orange and Blue. Ahamad Bynum ended a scoreless stretch of almost five minutes by knocking down a 3-pointer. The Miners inched within 11 following back-to-back driving lay-ups by Terrell Jr. NM State got a late score, and UTEP trailed by 13 (38-25) at the break.

The two sides traded baskets early and often over the opening four minutes of the second half, with the Aggies continuing to lead by double digits (50-36, 15:44) as the first media timeout of the stanza hit.

After the Orange and Blue got within 13, NM State had 13 straight (part of 17-3 surge) on the way to going out by 25 (67-41, 10:25, 2H). The Miners continued to try to battle back but were unable to make the visitors sweat down the stretch.

UTEP heads to the Eastern Time Zone for a pair of contests, with respective matchups at Liberty (7 p.m. MT/9 p.m. ET, Jan. 16) and FIU (12 p.m. MT/2 p.m. ET, Jan. 18).

The contest against the Flames will be aired nationally on CBS Sports Network while the tilt against the Panthers will be streamed on ESPN+ (subscription required). Jon Teicher (44th year) will be on the call on "The Home of UTEP Basketball" 600 ESPN El Paso for both games, with audio also airing on the UTEP Miners app.