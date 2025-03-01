DOD deploys Stryker Brigade to southern border

Washington, D.C. (KVIA) - The Pentagon announced Saturday it will deploy a Stryker Brigade Combat Team (SBCT) to the southern border following the President's directive 'to bolster military support in securing the U.S. - Mexico border.

A release from the Department of Defense said:

Each SBCT is a mechanized infantry force of approximately 4,400 soldiers, and the Army's nine SBCTs — seven active-duty and two National Guard — are known for their rapid deployment and versatility. Built around the Stryker vehicle — an eight-wheeled armored platform — the brigade balances mobility, protection and firepower. Capable of transport via C-130 Hercules aircraft within 96 hours, the Stryker excels in operations requiring swift response.

The deployment includes a General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) with about 650 troops, UH-60 Black Hawks for command and medical evacuations, and CH-47 Chinooks.