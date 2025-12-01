Skip to Content
Cyber Monday shopping to increase, best online retail deals

A laptop computer displays Cyber Monday deals available online from a retailer.
MGN
A laptop computer displays Cyber Monday deals available online from a retailer.
By
Updated
today at 4:49 AM
Published 4:48 AM

After the savings from Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, the focus turns now to Cyber Monday.

Experts suggest the best deals you can get today are likely to be on laptops, beauty products, and clothing.

Adobe thinks that growth of online shopping was driven by cyber monday and steeper discounts than forecast -- that also means some retailers benefit more than others.

For example, Walmart and TJ Maxx are expected to have a better holiday season than Target.

There's a new player in the dash for discounts -- more than half of shoppers are expected to use artificial intelligence.

Retailers like Target, Walmart and Amazon are teaming up with AI chatbots to help shoppers find the perfect gift at the perfect price.

U.S. shoppers are expected to spend more than $14 billion online today, which is 6% higher than last year.

Nicole Ardila

Nicole Ardila is a multimedia journalist.

