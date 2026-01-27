Doctor urges continuing Dry January challenge after month ends

If you tried out Dry January, or maybe you didn't get the chance to, a local doctor ABC-7 spoke with shares the benefits of keeping up the challenge even after this month ends.

"We say Dry January, why not Dry February? Why not Dry March?" says Dr. Parisa Ibrahim, internal medicine physician.

Alcohol depresses the central nervous system, making it quicker to fall asleep but reduces the R.E.M cycle and increases blood pressure and body temperature, causing you to wake up more frequently throughout the night.

The next day, you feel restless and more anxious.

Ibrahim says drinking blocks fat-burning in the liver, as the organ prioritizes metabolizing the alcohol. That's when fat increases in the abdomen.

As your blood sugar spikes, it also makes you crave more sugar, leading to weight gain.

But by challenging yourself to quit, the doctor says you can see changes quickly.

"It's a good movement. I would say public awareness is for people to realize, one month of abstinence, how much it can, affect or they see the benefit after even you can notice that after 2 or 3 weeks, the changes and maybe that helps them making decision afterward, to realize the toxins they put in their body," she says.

In those few weeks after quitting, you can notice that your sleep, mood and energy are better.

You can also notice clearer skin and less bloating, and less cravings for sugar.

Ibrahim says alcohol can also increase the risk of cancers.

Many people might believe that wine is healthier because of antioxidants, but she says the higher concentration, the risker it is.

Drinks like dry red wine or champagne and prosecco can be less harmful due to less sugar.

But there's something she wants you to keep in mind.

"I'm not here to suggest any, alternative," Ibrahim says. "I'm just want people to be aware about the effect of that toxin to their body just for a little bit of numbing to the brain, then socializing. It's their choice, but I hope they make good choices."

People normally go for drinks with friends but she suggests choosing a healthier alternative like going out for a salad or juice.