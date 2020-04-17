Must-watch videos of the week

US & World

An unexpected glacier collapse during a stroll, a lesson in cutting your own hair and a meteorologist showing off his musical talents. These are the videos you don’t want to miss this week.

Glacier collapse — but slow it down

A woman in Alaska captured a stunning slow-motion video of a glacier collapsing while she was out on a walk.

How not to cut your own hair while social distancing

Anderson Cooper shows off his self-created bald spot after attempting to cut his own hair at home.

A-list level emotions

Brad Pitt had a chance to give back to a makeup artist he’s known for decades in an episode of a new HGTV show, “Celebrity IOU,” in which celebs give back to people in their lives.

Drumroll, please

BBC weatherman Owain Wyn Evans shared something beyond his regular weather report while working from home.

Step aside, Pizza Rat

A Philadelphia groundhog chowed down on a slice of pizza on a woman’s porch for an hour, becoming one of the more relatable faces we’ve seen this month.