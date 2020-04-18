Teen saxophonist puts on a concert for his grandmothers

US & World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic a 19-year-old saxophonist, Avery Dixon, is using his music to connect his family despite the distance.

“I want y’all to know we love all y’all, especially you Grandma, I love you.”

To bridge the gap of COVID-19, he surprised his grandmothers with a pop-up concert.

“Both of my grandmas, none of them can get out the house,” said the teen.

Dixon identifies music as a foreign language when words just aren’t enough.

“With the bad there’s also good and that’s kind of what the saxophone is for me it’s my share of good.”

Dixon said he is keeping his distance because he wants to ensure their safety.

“She can’t come out of the house because of the coronavirus.”

His grandma Jeanette Paul said, “He knocks on the door and run, backs up the hill, and has these hearts, waving them.”

Serenading her from the hills.

Dixon also goes to his grandma on his mom’s side who has been battling with a brain tumor, she was recently released from the hospital with chronic pneumonia.

“I was so excited I didn’t know they were coming,” said Cross.

Cross said she is just so proud.

“I have such a loving family. I’m really blessed.”

Dixon said when this is all over he can’t wait to play music with his grandmas again.

“You know trouble doesn’t last always and neither does COVID-19.”

