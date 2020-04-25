Man runs with Old Glory to inspire America during pandemic

US & World

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL ) — A stroll down Peachtree Road in Atlanta is not what it used to be.

Spring has sprung, but the city has not. Fear of Coronavirus has kept many people away, except for one man on a mission.

Michael Alberse made a commitment three weeks ago to lift up his community and country after the pandemic cost him his tech support job.

“The reason I do it it’s a show of unity, solidarity between all of us whether you run, go to work, we’re all in this thing together,” Alberse said.

Each day he runs 6.2 miles through the heart of the city with Old Glory by his side as a reminder we’re all united.

“There’s a lot of times where the flag is carrying me and I’m not carrying the flag,” Alberse said.

He’s logged more than 100-miles running the same route as the Peachtree Road Race, the world’s largest 10K, while lifting spirits along the way.

“I think that’s amazing. He’s keeping his mind right and his body right so good things are going to come to him. A lot of people out here will clap for him when they see him come by,” Eyewitness Steve Morris said.

But just like life, Michael’s run has its ups and downs. His motivation comes from within.

“I was in New York and New Jersey during 911 so it makes me think of that a bit,” Alberse said.

“Thank God that some people actually care and care enough to get out there and get out of bed every morning and run 6.2 miles just to show we’re going to be alright America; we’re going to be alright,” Morris said.

And until America is alright again, we can count on one guy to keep us moving in the right direction.

“My commitment when I started doing this to do it every day until this thing is over,” Alberse said.

So, rain or shine Michael Alberse will run with his flag whose broad stripes and bright stars are sure to help everyone through this perilous fight.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.